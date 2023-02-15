BPD: Missing 10-year-old boy, last seen in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing, and according to the Bakersfield Police Department, he was last seen in south Bakersfield.

BPD says Keytwan Parker was last seen on February 14 in the 900 block of Terrace Way.

He has no history of running away.

Police describe him as a black male, medium build, standing 4'11", with black hair and brown eyes.

Parker was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red letters, black pants and white croc style shoes.

Anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts, call BPD at 661-327-7111.