Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

BPD: Missing 10-year-old boy, last seen in south Bakersfield

Keytwan Parker is missing and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red letters, black pants and white croc style shoes.
MISSING 10-YEAR OLD.PNG
Bakersfield Police Department
MISSING 10-YEAR OLD.PNG
Posted at 5:06 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 08:06:34-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing, and according to the Bakersfield Police Department, he was last seen in south Bakersfield.

BPD says Keytwan Parker was last seen on February 14 in the 900 block of Terrace Way.

He has no history of running away.

Police describe him as a black male, medium build, standing 4'11", with black hair and brown eyes.

Parker was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red letters, black pants and white croc style shoes.

Anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts, call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database