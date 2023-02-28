Watch Now
MISSING: Daniella Pineda, 15

BPD: Missing teen, last seen in northeast Bakersfield
Posted at 6:53 AM, Feb 28, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield Police needs the community's help in finding a teenager, who was last seen in northeast Bakersfield on Monday.

Police say Daniella Pineda is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

She was last seen in the 8300 block of Kern Canyon Road, according to BPD.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

BPD needs the community's help in finding Daniella Pineda.

Police say she was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with purple lettering and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

