MISSING: Daniella Pineda, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield Police needs the community's help in finding a teenager, who was last seen in northeast Bakersfield on Monday.
Police say Daniella Pineda is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.
She was last seen in the 8300 block of Kern Canyon Road, according to BPD.
She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with purple lettering and black pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, call BPD at (661) 327-7111.