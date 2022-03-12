BPD searching for missing 71-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding Edward Lee Novak.

Edward Lee Novak, 71, was last seen at around midnight on March 11, 2022, at H Street.

Novak is described as a white man, 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short gray hair, blue eyes and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a red and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, and on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.