BPD searching for missing at-risk teenager

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — Bakersfield Police are searching for a missing teenager. 15-year-old Brody Coffman was last seen on Friday, 9/25, at 4:30 pm near Magic Avenue not far from Oswell Street.

He is considered at-risk due to what BPD says is his mental capacity and has no prior history of running away.

Coffman is 5’1”, 120 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with gray sleeves, black shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information on where he is contact BPD at 661-327-7111.