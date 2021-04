BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield police are currently searching for a missing elderly woman.

BPD says 70-year-old Barbara Tucker was last seen on Tuesday near Northrup Street.

The department says she is considered at risk because of multiple health conditions.

Tucker has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

If you've seen her, call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.