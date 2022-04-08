Watch
BPD seeks help finding 30-year-old man

MISSING: Joshua Mitchell, 30
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 15:28:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing 30-year-old man.

Joshua Mitchell was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5th in the 2800 block of White Lane. He is described as: a 30-year-old Black man, 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds with black shoulder length dreadlocks, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a clown on left forearm.

Mitchell was last seen driving a Gold 2022 Toyota Highlander with Nevada license plate: 536U00.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell's whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

