BPD seeks help finding missing man at risk due to medical conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding Floyd Dennis Jr. Clark who went missing Thursday afternoon and is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Clark was last seen at about 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

Clark is described as a white man, 59-years-old, 5-4-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes and using a black wheelchair.

He was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, black shorts, and black cowboy hat.

Anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.