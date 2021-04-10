Watch
BPD seeks help locating missing person Edward Rodrigo Medina

Edward Rodrigo Medina
Posted at 10:38 PM, Apr 09, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating missing person Edward Rodrigo Medina.

Medina was last seen in the 10100 block of Wible Road on Wednesday, April 7 at approximately 7:30 P.M.

Medina is described as a Hispanic male, 27 years old, and approximately 5’10” tall.

On Friday, April 9, Medina’s vehicle was located abandoned in the area of East Planz Road and South Mount Vernon Avenue.

Medina’s disappearance is considered suspicious at this time. T

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Frank McIntyre at (661) 326-3921, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

