Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

KCSO seeks assistance in finding missing woman Angie Plata

items.[0].image.alt
KCSO/23ABC News
Angie Plata
Angie Plata
Posted at 7:26 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 22:28:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing adult Angie Plata.

She was last seen April 7.

She is considered at risk due to mental health issues.

She is described as being 44 years old, 5'3", black/gray hair, brown eyes and Hispanic.

If anyone has information regarding Plata’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.

Reference case 2021-00047656.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database