KCSO seeks assistance in finding missing woman Angie Plata

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing adult Angie Plata.

She was last seen April 7.

She is considered at risk due to mental health issues.

She is described as being 44 years old, 5'3", black/gray hair, brown eyes and Hispanic.

If anyone has information regarding Plata’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.

Reference case 2021-00047656.