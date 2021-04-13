Watch
KCSO seeks assistance in locating missing juvenile Keilan Denwhitty

Posted at 4:28 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 20:17:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Keilan Denwhitty.

It is unknown what Keilan is wearing, and when he was last seen has not been reported.

He is 13-years old and is described as being 5'10", weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Denwhitty’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

