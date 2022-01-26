KCSO seeks help finding missing adult

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing adult Sarah Bourbeau who was last seen four to five years ago.

Bourbeau, 33, was last seen by her family four to five years ago. Bourbeau is described as a 33-year-old white woman, 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about Bourbeau's whereabouts, they should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. Reference case 2021-00160195.