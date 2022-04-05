Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

KCSO seeks help finding missing at-risk 55-year-old man

MISSING: Reuben Herrera, 55
Kern County Sheriff’s Office
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing at-risk man. Reuben Herrera, 55, was last seen March 24th, 2022, at about 3 p.m.
MISSING: Reuben Herrera, 55
Posted at 8:21 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 11:37:22-04

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing at-risk man. Reuben Herrera, 55, was last seen March 24th, 2022, at about 3 p.m.

Herrera is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing about 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and white tennis shoes with red designs.

If anyone has information regarding Herrera’s whereabouts, they should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database