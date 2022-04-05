KCSO seeks help finding missing at-risk 55-year-old man

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding a missing at-risk man. Reuben Herrera, 55, was last seen March 24th, 2022, at about 3 p.m.

Herrera is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing about 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and white tennis shoes with red designs.

If anyone has information regarding Herrera’s whereabouts, they should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.