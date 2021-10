BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing adult.

Blanca Sanchez was last seen on April 20, 2021. She is a 35-year-old Hispanic woman standing 5' tall and weighing approximately 170 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

No additional information was provided.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call the Kern County Sheriff's Office a (661) 861-3100 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.