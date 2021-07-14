Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for children abducted by mother

The mother does not have custody of the children.
Kern County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 18:23:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating two children that were abducted by their mother.

According to the KCSO, 7-year-old Caylee Jackson and 5-year-old Anthony Jackson Jr. were taken by their mother, Jessica Dowell, who does not have custody of the children. Dowell also goes by the name Jessica Jackson.

They may be in the company of Anthony Jackson Sr., who has the word "Jessica" tattooed on his throat.

If anyone has information regarding any of the abovementioned people, they are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.

