(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult.

According to the KCSO, Travis Michael Moore went missing on September 22nd in the area of Claymine Road and Rosewood Blvd.

He is described as a white man standing 6'5" tall and weighing 205 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

No additional information was provided at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.