BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating at-risk missing adult Antonio Figueroa Cachu.

Cachu was last seen around 7 a.m. on July 13th in the 8300 block of Buena Vista Boulevard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light blue pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Cachu’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110