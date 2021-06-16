Watch
Kern County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Bakersfield resident

Brian Redfeairn was last seen on June 4th
Kern County Sheriff's Office
Brian Redfeairn
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:16:43-04

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing adult Brian Redfeairn.

Redfeairn was last seen on June 4th in the Lancaster area, off of Highway 138 and 300th Street West. He is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. Brian is a resident of Bakersfield, who works in the Lancaster area.

If anyone has information on Brian's whereabouts, they are asked to call the Frazier Park Substation at (661) 245-3440, or the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.

