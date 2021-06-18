Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

ONYX, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing adult.

Robert Chapman was last seen on June 14th at approximately 7 p.m. in Onyx, CA near Highway 178 and Doyle Ranch.

Chapman is described as being a 45-year-old Native American. He stands 5' 9" and weighs about 180 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, gray shirt and American flag style jeans.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2021-00079794.