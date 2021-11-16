Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Kern County Sheriff's Office
Missing: Billi Jo Yocum
Posted at 3:39 PM, Nov 16, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman.

According to the KCSO, 36-year-old Billi Jo Yocum was last seen on the afternoon of February 16, 2021.

She is described as a white female standing 5'3" tall and weighing about 155 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-3030.

