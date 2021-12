BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the Oildale area.

Ariel Manzano, 16, was last seen Saturday night just before midnight on Jensen Avenue.

Ariel is 5-foot-two and weighs 105 with long black hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

If you've seen Ariel, or know where she's at, call KCSO at 861-3110.