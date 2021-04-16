Watch
Missing 13-year-old may be in possession of multiple guns

Ian Lundy
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 15, 2021
STALLION SPRINGS, CA. (KERO) — The search for a missing teenager is underway in Kern County, who may have several guns.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Stallion Springs Police Department say, Ian Lundy, 13, was last seen in the area of Stallion Springs and Tehachapi around 2 pm on Thursday.

He may have a .40 caliber gun, a .45 caliber gun, and another handgun and could be driving his father’s dark green Jeep Wrangler license plate 4SLD162.

He’s described as a white male, 5’9" in height, and 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and may also be wearing red high-top Vans shoes.

If you have any information, contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.

