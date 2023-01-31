Missing: Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing teen.

Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, age 14, was last seen on January 30 in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue in Bakersfield. She is described as a Hispanic female standing 4'11" tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black Nike Air Force Ones.

Anyone with any information about Beltran's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.