BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing adult.

Bruce Gillette, 84, was last seen in Downtown Bakersfield, near the 700 block of Truxtun Avenue on Nov. 7.

He is described as a white man, standing 5’11”, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Gillette was last seen wearing a blue stripped shirt, blue jeans, and driving a white Honda CRV with a Washington license plate.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.