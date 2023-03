BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway missing teen.

Alexis Manuel Ruiz, 14, was last see on March 2 in the 6900 block of Soledad Court in Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to his young age.

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male standing 5'0" tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ruiz' whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.