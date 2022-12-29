MISSING: Amanda Reann Krig, 30

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Arvin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Amanda Reann Krig's car was found abandoned near Hwy 223 and General Beale Road in Arvin, CA on December 27. She was believed to have been headed ultimately for Las Vegas, Nevada.

Krig is described as a white female standing 5'2" and weighing approximately 185 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen over a FaceTime call wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Anyone with any information about Krig's whereabouts or what may have happened is encouraged to call the Arvin Police Department at (661) 854-5583.