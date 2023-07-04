MISSING: Andrew Elliot, 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing person.

Andrew Elliot left his residence on Claro de Luna Drive in Bakersfield at around 10:00 am on July 1, 2023 and has not been heard from since. BPD officers say they tried to find Elliot at several locations in the Rosedale area, but they couldn't. Elliot is considered at-risk due to a medical condition and having missed his regular medication.

Andrew Elliot is described as an 18-year-old white male standing 5'2" and weighing approximately 85 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with any information on Andrew Elliot's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.