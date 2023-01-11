MISSING: Angel Ontiveros, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk 14-year-old.

Angel Ontiveros was last seen on January 10, 2023, in the 1400 block of Pacific Street. Ontiveros is considered at risk due to his age and no history of running away.

Angel Ontiveros is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’11” and weighing about 180 pounds, with Black hair and brown eyes. Ontiveros was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and with a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.