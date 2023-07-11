Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Anthony Cabrera, 14

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk runaway teen.
Anthony Cabrera, 14
23ABC
Anthony Cabrera, 14
Posted at 10:13 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 01:13:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk runaway teen.

Anthony Cabrera was last seen on July 10 in the 800 block of L Street in Bakersfield. Cabrera is considered at-risk because he is a first-time runaway.

Cabrera is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male standing 5'0" tall and weighing approximately 134 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, black Vans shoes, and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Anthony Cabrera's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database