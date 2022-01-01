Watch
MISSING: Antonio Gutierrez, 15

MISSING PERSON: Antonio Gutierrez
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 13:48:49-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BPD is asking for the community's assistance in looking for Antonio Gutierrez who is considered at risk due to his age and previously making suicidal statements.

Gutierrez is 15 years old and described as a Hispanic male, 6 foot tall, and 160 pounds.

He was last seen on Dec. 31 at 9001 Pine Ridge Way wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and Vans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database