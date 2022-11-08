MISSING CHILD: Isabella Antongiovanni, 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing 12-year-old.

Isabella Antongiovanni, 12, was last seen near the 5800 block of Diamond Oaks Avenue at around 8:00 pm. She is described as a white female, standing 5'0" and weighing approximately 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue pants.

Anyone with information about Antongiovanni's whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.