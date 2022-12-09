MISSING CHILD: Jeremiah Maroney, 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing child.

Jeremiah Maroney, age 12, was last seen on December 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street. He is considered at-risk due to his age and having no history of running away.

Maroney is a Hispanic male, 12 years old, standing 5'2" and weighing about 145 pounds. He has curly black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information about Maroney's whereabouts is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

You can also send an anonymous tip to BPD using your computer or smartphone by going to the Bakersfield Police Department's website and clicking on the "Submit an anonymous tip" link.