MISSING: Christoper Dell Osmon, 49

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Bakersfield man.

Christoper Dell Osmon was last seen at 2636 River Boulevard, on March 23 at 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. Osmon has a history of mental health issues.

Osmon is described as a 49-year-old white man standing 5' 9" and weighing about 140 lbs. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information on OSMON’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Anonymous text tips can be sent to TIP411 (847411). Just type the keyword “KCSO” prior to the message.