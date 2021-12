BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding Christyana Gonzales.

Christyana Gonzales was last seen on November 30, 2021, in the 5000 block of Nogal Avenue. Gonzales is described as Hispanic, 18 years old, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.