MISSING: Danielle Basaldua, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Bakersfield teen.

According to the KCSO, 15-year-old Danielle Basaldua last spoke to her family on Monday. She was last seen at the Dutch Bros. Coffee shop located at 3302 California Ave

She is described as standing 5' 1" and weighing 95 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a nose piercing and a "Blessed" tattoo on her right shoulder. She was wearing a black crop top, baggy blue jeans, and black vans.

Anyone with information should contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.