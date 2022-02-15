MISSING: Daveon Brown, 28

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing adult.

According to the KCSO, 28-year-old Daveon Brown was last seen on February 9th in the Mojave area. They are described as standing 5'8" and weighing 179 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brown was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, black sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black socks.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.