MISSING: Destiny Campos, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a frequent runaway, Destiny Campos.

The 15-year-old is considered at risk because of her age. She was last seen on 34th Street and Q Street in the Fastrip parking lot.

She was wearing a black t-shirt with pink lettering, black jeans, gray shoes, and had a black baseball cap on with a small white backpack. She frequents Eye Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.