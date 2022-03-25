Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Destiny Campos, 15

Missing Person
AP Graphics
Missing Person
Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 18:29:50-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding a frequent runaway, Destiny Campos.

The 15-year-old is considered at risk because of her age. She was last seen on 34th Street and Q Street in the Fastrip parking lot.

She was wearing a black t-shirt with pink lettering, black jeans, gray shoes, and had a black baseball cap on with a small white backpack. She frequents Eye Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database