MISSING: Dion Brown, 16

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk first time runaway.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jan 12, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway missing teenager.

Dion Brown, 16, was last seen on January 12, 2023 in the 2700 block of Villalovos Court in Bakersfield. Brown is considered at-risk for being a first time runaway.

Brown is described as a Black male, 16 years old, standing 5"5' tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and his hair is in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

