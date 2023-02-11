MISSING: Edward James Nolbert, 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk runaway child. Edward James Nolbert III, age 12, is considered at-risk both because he is a first-time runaway and a mental disability.

Nolbert was last seen on Friday, February 10 at approximately 2:40 pm in the 700 block of Dolores Street in Bakersfield. He's described as a 12-year-old Black male standing 5'8" tall with an athletic build, black hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a red 49ers football jacket, black and white striped hoodie, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information about Nolbert's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111