BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police need the community's help in finding a missing teenager out of east Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 16-year-old, Evevilda Hernandez-Perez was last seen on April 1 on Augusta Street.

Police consider her at-risk due to it being the first time she has runaway.

BAKERSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

BPD describe her as 5', weighing 100 pounds with long black hair and black yes.

Anyone that knows of her whereabouts, call BPD at 327-7111.