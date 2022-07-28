Watch Now
MISSING: Jaiden Michelle Bahr, 13

Kern County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jul 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding a missing 13-year-old girl, Jaiden Michelle Bahr.

Jaiden is described as a White 13-year-old girl, 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar on her right eyebrow.

She was last seen wearing a black hat, dark gray shirt, dark blue shorts, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack and a blue water bottle.

Please call 911 or KCSO at 661-861-3110 if you make contact with or see Jaiden.

