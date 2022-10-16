Watch Now
MISSING: James Edward Hunter, 58

Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 12:28:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community help in finding a missing 58-year-old at-risk man.

James Edward Hunter was last seen Friday in central Bakersfield near the intersection of 8th and M street. Officials say he is 5'9, weighing 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions and is a paraplegic in a wheelchair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-71-11.

