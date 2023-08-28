MISSING: James Harold-Graham, 81

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are asking for your help to find a missing 81-year-old man.

Police say James Harold-Graham is considered at-risk due to his age and his mental health condition. He was last seen on Friday in central Bakersfield in the area of Chester Avenue and 26th Street wearing a gray San Diego Chargers shirt with a lighting logo and gray sweatpants.

Harold-Graham is described as being 6 feet tall weighing 260 pounds with gray hair with dreads a gray beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

