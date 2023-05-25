MISSING: James Mitchell Madsen, 65

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing elder.

James Mitchell Madsen was last seen on May 24, 2023 in the 700 block of 34th Street in Bakersfield at approximately 10:20 am. Madsen is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Madsen is described as a 65-year-old white male standing 6'0" and weighing approximately 157 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, and blue Vans shoes.

Anyone with any information on Madsen's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.