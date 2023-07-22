Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: James Moren, 77

James Moren was last seen on July 21 in the 3300 block Columbus Street. Moren is considered at risk due to medical and mental health conditions.
MISSING: James Moren, 77
23ABC News
MISSING: James Moren, 77
Posted at 6:05 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 21:05:19-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing adult.

James Moren was last seen on July 21 in the 3300 block Columbus Street. Moren is considered at risk due to medical and mental health conditions.

Moren is described as a white male, 77 years old, standing 5 ' 7” tall and weighing 172 pounds. He has gray short hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing prescription glasses, red “Cardinals” baseball cap, a gray “Harley-Davidson” T-shirt, blue denim shorts, white socks, and blue sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database