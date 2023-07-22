MISSING: James Moren, 77

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing adult.

James Moren was last seen on July 21 in the 3300 block Columbus Street. Moren is considered at risk due to medical and mental health conditions.

Moren is described as a white male, 77 years old, standing 5 ' 7” tall and weighing 172 pounds. He has gray short hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing prescription glasses, red “Cardinals” baseball cap, a gray “Harley-Davidson” T-shirt, blue denim shorts, white socks, and blue sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.