MISSING: Jasmin Nunez, 15

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.
Posted at 2:24 AM, Nov 30, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

Jasmin Nunez, 15, was last seen in East Bakersfield near South Haley St. early Tuesday evening.

She is described as Hispanic, with black hair, standing 5'6" tall and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

