MISSING: Jasmine Lugo, 17

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an at-risk teen who has been missing for approximately 2 months.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Jul 11, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating an at-risk missing teen who has not been seen in approximately 2 months.

Jasmine Lugo was last seen in May in the 1100 block of Union Avenue in Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to being a first-time runaway.

Lugo is described as a 17-year-old Hispanic female standing 5'1" and weighing approximately 160 pounds. She has light brown hair, brown eyes, and freckles on her face.

Anyone who has seen Jasmine Lugo is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

