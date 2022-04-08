Watch
MISSING: Javier Figueroa, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating at-risk 14-year-old.

Javier Figueroa was last seen on April 8th at about 1:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

Figueroa is described as a Hispanic, standing 5'10" tall and weighing about 150 lbs. Figueroa has brown hair and brown eyes.

Figueroa was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts, black shoes, and in possession of a blue “COOKIES” backpack.

Figueroa also has a “Blessed” tattoo on his right forearm.

If anyone has information about their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.

