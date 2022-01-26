Watch
MISSING: Jayla Bentello, 12

BPD is looking for at-risk child, Jayla Bentello.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 20:48:55-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in finding Jayla Bentello.

Jayla Bentello was last seen January 21st in the 1600 block of West Drive. She is considered at-risk due to her age.

Bentello, 12, is described as a Hispanic girl, 5-foot-4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with black curly hair, brown eyes, a birth mark on right cheek and wearing a light grey sweater, black ripped jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

