MISSING: Jennifer Ross, 40

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in finding a critically missing woman named Jennifer Ross.

Ross was last seen at the Vagabond Inn located at 6100 Knudsen Drive in Bakersfield at approximately 6:20 p.m. on May 4.

Deputies have information that leads them to believe Ross may be seriously injured.

Ross is a 40-year-old white female, 5' 5" tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Ross' whereabouts or this investigation, please contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.