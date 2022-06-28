MISSING: Josiah Felix, 2; Lisette Monique Felix, 27

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing at-risk 2-year-old Josiah Felix believed to be in the company of his mother, Lisette Monique Felix, 27, who was also reported missing.

Josiah was last seen with his mother, Lisette Monique Felix, during a June 26th, 2022, visitation. He is described as a White, 2-year-old boy, about 2-feet-tall, weighing between 25-30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.

Lisette Monique Felix is described as a White woman, 4-foot-11-inches tall, weighing about 98 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are possibly in a Blue Saturn Ion sedan with unknown license plates.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, please call BPD at 661-327-7111.